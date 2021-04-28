Three new exhibits to explore at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry for summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Western Museum of Mining and Industry has three new exhibits for you to explore this summer. Each exhibit teaches visitors about the mining history of Coloraod Springs, while providing some hands on demonstrations. Fox21’s photojournalist Brandon Seffrood was able to see the flourescent mineral display and other attractions of the exhibit.

“What’s interesting about our campus is that we represent the three main industries that Colorado was found upon. Ranching, farming, and mining,” said Executive Director of the Western Museum of Mining and Industry Grant Dewey.

“We want to be a resource to the community both for education and opporutnities. So whether that’s an event we’re having or if someone else is coming to have an event here, we want to be that resource to the community,” Dewey said.