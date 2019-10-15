Three little pigs up for adoption, meet Pig Newton, Piggy Smalls and Ham Solo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three little pigs are living at the Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region and are in need of a forever home.

🐷 Meet Pig Newton (the large male), Piggy Smalls (the smallest one with black coloring, and a female) and Ham Solo (the medium sized one, also a male)! These three pot belly porkers came into the shelter as strays and are looking for a home where pigs can be pigs!

The staff came up with the creative 🐽 If you are interested in learning more about each pig you can here:

Piggy Smalls

Pig Newton

Ham Solo – Just recently got adopted.