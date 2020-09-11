Three arrested for ‘riot’ outside of Colorado Springs police officer’s home

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Metro, Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division arrested three people in connection with the August 3, riot that targeted a CSPD sergeant’s home in the Pulpit Rock neighborhood.

On August 3, a group of protesters marched on the home of a CSPD sergeant for his involvement in fatally shooting De’Von Bailey, an armed suspect during a 2019 robbery investigation. Protesters were calling for the officer to be terminated.

Following an investigation completed by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a Grand Jury determined the officer-involved shooting was justified. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also reviewed the case and found no criminal violations.

According to CSPD, what may have begun as a peaceful protest, quickly escalated into riotous and illegal behavior.

CSPD said they understand and share the frustration with delayed enforcement; however, the safety of the community is paramount. The department added the delayed arrests do not deter their efforts in holding people accountable for engaging in illegal and dangerous behavior.

Following the riot, CSPD detectives were able to identify several rioters engaging in illegal activity. They also worked with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office to ensure that these cases and the information they obtained in their investigation were prosecutable.

Arrest warrants were obtained for the following individuals. Search warrants were also acquired for the residences in Denver and Fountain:

36-year-old Sherrie Smith of Fountain, Colorado Arrested in Fountain, Colorado Armed with rifle, pointed rifle at the occupied vehicle of a citizen Menacing – felony Possessing a Dangerous or Illegal Weapon – felony Engaging in a Riot – felony Additional misdemeanor offenses

33-year-old Lloyd Porche of Denver, Colorado Arrested in Denver, Colorado Armed with rifle, engaged in menacing behavior toward the occupied vehicle of a citizen Menacing – felony Engaging in a Riot – felony Additional misdemeanor offenses

20-year-old Charles Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado Arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado Attempted to take cellular telephone from a citizen- value approximately $900 Attempted Robbery – felony Inciting a riot – felony Additional misdemeanor offenses



Federal partners assisted the Colorado Springs Police Department in the investigation. Porche mugshot is not available through CSPD as he was arrested in Denver.

As this is still an on-going investigation, the arrest warrants have been sealed at this time. CSPD does anticipate additional arrests in the near future.

Police are also asking for the public’s assistance in confirming the identity of the individual pictured below.