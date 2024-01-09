(ELLICOTT, Colo.) — The superintendent of Ellicott School District 22 (ESD22) said the District received a threat of explosives to all buildings on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

“The email was sent to administrators and teachers in all of the buildings,” wrote Chris Smith, ESD22 Superintendent in an email sent on Tuesday just after 11 a.m.

According to Smith, the District began evacuating buildings at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. “At this time everyone is safe and we are working on reuniting students with families,” wrote Smith.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) told FOX21 News on Tuesday just before 11:30 a.m. that nothing suspicious was found.