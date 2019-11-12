Thousands raised for Palmer Lake pub

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — Two days before Halloween a fire that started in the kitchen of a popular Palmer Lake Pub closed down the restaurant.

Since then O’Malley’s has been closed, but other restaurants are helping out. This is the second Monday 105 Social House has donated their spot for O’Malley’s. It’s O’Malley’s menu, staff and prices.

Last week they raised roughly $8,000. On November 11, again locals are coming out to support the cause.

“We are not competitors we are co-patriots,” Owner of ‘Malley’s Jeff Hulsmann said about businesses in Palmer Lake.

The kitchen is a total loss, however, the historic part of the building which was built in 1910 is saved.

After the fire asbestos was found in the ceiling and they are currently doing the abatement.

All the money raised on the two Monday’s is going to O’Malley’s employees

“The employees they are having a hard time they are out of work,” said Hulsmann. “It’s a pretty emotional issue.”

These actions confirming Palmer Lake works as a community.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, they know I would do it for them so we are a small-town community that bonds together,” said Hulsmann.

The owner said they plan to do this again on Monday, November 18, but after that, Hulsmann said that he hopes they will be able to reopen.

However, Only the bar will re-open the kitchen needs major repairs, so in the meantime, they are planning to start up a food truck with O’Malley’s favorites.

Cadets who frequent O’Malley’s have started a GoFund Me page to help, tap here to support them.