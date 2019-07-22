Thousands of San Isabel Electric customers lose power

PUEBLO, Colo. — San Isabel Electric reports approximately 8,000 of its customers lost power early Monday afternoon, due to unspecified problems with the company’s power supplier.

The company says the trouble is generally affecting members along the I-25 corridor between the Greenhorn Valley and Trinidad area.

Members should check the SmartHub app or siea.com for outage updates.

Affected customers will find status updates at siea.com, every two hours, until power is restored, according to a recent San Isabel Electric release.

Members are encouraged to use SmartHub, San Isabel Electric’s mobile app, for the following tasks:

Reporting power outages

Viewing outage map

Tracking outage status\

Outages can also be reported by calling 1-800-279-7432.

San Isabel Electric notes its outage restoration policy is to make repairs that will restore service to the most people in the least amount of time. To that end, transmission lines and substations will be repaired first, followed by distribution lines that feed neighborhoods. Tap lines and individual service lines will then be repaired to restore power to customers still without electricity.