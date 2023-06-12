(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs went all out on Sunday morning for the Pikes Peak Pride Parade, the first pride since the Club Q mass shooting in November. Richard Fierro, one of the individuals who tackled the gunman, lead the parade as grand marshal.

This pride parade saw one of the biggest turnouts in the city’s history with an estimated of over 15,000 people lining the street.

Earlier that morning, Richard Fierro, the local brewery owner, and army veteran who tackled the Club Q shooter, decorated his car, preparing to lead the parade as grand marshal.

“Heroic acts are things that are unexplained and unforeseen, it’s just something you had to do,” Fierro said, reflecting on his actions of that night in November.

This pride bears the weight of being the first to follow the Club Q mass shooting that devastated the city just seven months prior. The November massacre left five people dead, including Raymond Green Vance, the boyfriend of Fierro’s daughter.

“We’re here to celebrate his life and celebrate in his memory, and that’s kind of what we’re going to do today… You know, I’m not gay or lesbian so it’s really cool that they opened their arms and welcomed me into their community. That to me was the most touching thing out of everything,” said Fierro.

Even though Fierro is not part of the LGBTQ+ community, survivors look to him as a protector of their community.

“Because without him… who knows how many other lives could have been taken? You know, I could have been one of them,” said Joshua Thurman, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting.

“I’m happy that we’re able to celebrate pride, even though we went through such a tragedy.”

A celebration but also a remembrance, family members of the victims of the Club Q shooting appreciated the duality of this event.

“It’s just a good feeling to be out here and to bond with the families and the victims,” said Jeff Aston, who is mourning the loss of his son, Daniel Aston.

“Pride here in Colorado Springs was always kind of small, and this year it’s really big. I think it’ll stay that way from now on,” said Daniel Aston’s mother, Sabrina.

The community now hoping to keep the energy going for years to come.

“If this is the biggest turnout we’ve had this year, then we can hope to maybe double it next year. Because pride is a celebration. Pride is a riot! So here we are together in the community. Let’s keep it growing,” said Potted Plant, also known as Wyatt Kent out of drag. Kent was Aston’s former partner and is a survivor of that night.