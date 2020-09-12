Thousands gather for peaceful protest worship event in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS–Local churches are holding a ‘Peaceful Protest and Worship’ event in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on Saturday morning.

The event is being held to promote peace and unity during a time of riots and division, according to organizers at The Road Church at Chapel Hill.

HAPPENING NOW: hundreds are gathered at Memorial Park for a “Let Us Worship” peaceful protest. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/Yg8uxNERYk — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) September 12, 2020

Event cohosts and speakers include Dr. Steve Holt, Senior Pastor, The Road at Chapel Hills; Al Pittman, Senior Pastor, Calvary Worship Center; Todd and Kelly Hudnall, Senior Pastors, Radiant Church; Dean Hawk, Lead Pastor, Rock Family Church; Joseph Winger, Senior Pastor, Boulder Street Church; Gabe Valle, Senior Pastor, Iglesia Venga Tu Reino; Henry Allen, President, Southern; Christian Leadership Conference; Brian Michaels, Senior Pastor, Springs Lighthouse; John Serio, Senior Pastor, The Springs Journey Church; Jeff Anderson, Senior Advisor for Faith-Based Outreach, Congressman Doug Lamborn.

