Thousands gather for peaceful protest worship event in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS–Local churches are holding a ‘Peaceful Protest and Worship’ event in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on Saturday morning.

The event is being held to promote peace and unity during a time of riots and division, according to organizers at The Road Church at Chapel Hill.

Event cohosts and speakers include Dr. Steve Holt, Senior Pastor, The Road at Chapel Hills; Al Pittman, Senior Pastor, Calvary Worship Center; Todd and Kelly Hudnall, Senior Pastors, Radiant Church; Dean Hawk, Lead Pastor, Rock Family Church; Joseph Winger, Senior Pastor, Boulder Street Church; Gabe Valle, Senior Pastor, Iglesia Venga Tu Reino; Henry Allen, President, Southern; Christian Leadership Conference; Brian Michaels, Senior Pastor, Springs Lighthouse; John Serio, Senior Pastor, The Springs Journey Church; Jeff Anderson, Senior Advisor for Faith-Based Outreach, Congressman Doug Lamborn.

Stay tuned for the full story later on FOX21.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local