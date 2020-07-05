Thousands fill Bandimere Speedway for fireworks display

MORRISON, Colo (KDVR) –Despite a public health order restricting large gatherings, Bandimere Speedway went forward with its annual Fourth of July fireworks display Saturday night.

That show was one of just a handful of large gatherings in the state, with health officials warning against large crowds in the midst of a pandemic.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled Bandimere would have to restrict capacity to 175 people. That did not happen, as thousands of people filled the parking lots and grandstands.

“With everything going on with coronavirus and everything else, we definitely just wanted something positive going on,” said Michelle Davis.

Davis said her family was hoping to practice social distancing inside, but admitted they did not know what the setup would look like.

Bandimere labeled the event as “sold out,” but would not provide information on how many tickets they actually sold.

“We’re going to plan on social distancing and to keep to ourselves, but we’re here to have fun with everybody and celebrate our Independence Day,” said Davis before the event. “It’s an outdoor event, so there is a lot of space up there, so it’s just being cautious of each other.”

Bandimere declined to comment on the event Saturday, but a post on their website said:

“The temporary restraining order is still in effect so we need our guests and racers to maintain the required guidelines.”

That post also said every other row in the grandstands would be marked unavailable for seating.

Masks were optional at the event, according to that post.

Jefferson County Public Health also declined to comment Saturday, citing ongoing litigation.