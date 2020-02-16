Thousands enjoy NHL Stadium Series Fan Fest at Falcon Stadium

COLORADO SPRINGS– A free fan festival drew thousands ahead of the NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game at Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium on Saturday night.

Fans were able to take a picture with the Stanley Cup, practice their slapshot, and other interactive experiences.

Four F-35s Lightening II’s from the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base (Arizona) performed a flyover before the game.

The LA Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1, with a hat trick by Tyler Toffoli in a last-minute of play.

The game drew a sellout crowd of 43,574 fans to Falcon Stadium.

The Air Force Falcon hockey team will play on the NHL outdoor rink on February 17 vs. Colorado College at Falcon Stadium. Puck drops at 5:00 p.m. Click here for ticket information.