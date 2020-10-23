Thousands displaced due to wildfires, at least 650 hotel rooms being used

COLORADO — On Friday, Governor Jared Polis met with families impacted by the ongoing wildfires burning in Colorado.

Gov. Polis said keeping evacuees safe especially during the ongoing pandemic is one of the state’s top priorities. An official number of people displaced has not been given, but according to the Colorado Wyoming Red Cross at least 650 hotel rooms across the state are being used for shelter and more than 1,600 people are seeking refuge.

According to our sister station, KDVR, firefighters are also being placed within smaller camps and nearly 400 are staying at the Stanley hotel.

The @StanleyHotel is putting up about 380 firefighters from the #EastTroublesomeFire tonight. pic.twitter.com/QAuZhthyN1 — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) October 23, 2020

“I’m overwhelmed and I’m just emotional, I’m scared, you know I mean I’m terrified. I’m worried that they’re not gonna make it out,” said Michelle Arguello who was forced to evacuate her home due to the East Troublesome Fire.

People were forced to wait long lines as they left Estes Park after a mandatory evacuation notice.

“All I can think of is all the things I need: prescriptions, coats, pictures, all the things we should have taken care of and gotten organized and we didn’t,” said Donna Allen who was among the Estes Park evacuees.

Family members of one Grand County couple are mourning. They say the couple went into a cement bunker in their home, which may have failed to protect them from high temperatures.

Gov. Polis said the ongoing wildfires are the biggst disaster since the 2013 floods. Several funds and donations have been set up for families, you can find a link here.