“This was a dungeon” Mother describes now shut-down Daycare

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kate took her daughter twice a week to Play Mountain Place. Daycare wasn’t a necessity, but she thought it was a good thing to help her daughter, who is almost two years old, make friends.

Wednesday, November 13, she arrived around 3 p.m. as she always did to pick up her daughter. She was met with workers from the Colorado Department of Human Services and officers with Colorado Springs Police.

Play Mountain Place daycare was subject to a welfare check amid complaints that there was not enough supervision of the children, and they were being housed in an improper facility.

Along with those complaints, the Department says it also found kids in dirty diapers, needing meals and naps as well as 26 kids hidden in a basement of an unlicensed facility behind a false wall.

When Kate first saw her daughter, she was missing a shoe. Kate was escorted by a DHS worker to find it.

“[DHS] walked me down this very narrow staircase that immediately smelled like smoke, stale smoke, stale smoke that I had smelled on my daughter. Trash everywhere, discarded high chairs, discarded toys,” Kate, who wants her last name hidden, said, “[The DHS worker] walked me back to another room that had probably 10-15 metal cribs line up almost like you see in movies at an orphanage.”

Kate says she had an anxiety attack, a rare feeling as an emergency room worker. She called her husband and her brother to come to the daycare.

“The poor [Child Protective Services], they were doing everything they could. They had30 kids with three or four people. There was poop everywhere. There were diapers–It was chaos.” Kate said.

Colorado Springs Police continues, as of Monday, they continue to investigate four employees, including the owner Carla Faith, for child abuse and neglect. The agency has not filed charges after canceling them the day after the welfare check.

In the original release, CSPD described the children were found behind a false wall in a ‘finished basement.’

“It said, ‘Oh well, it was a finished basement.’ It makes it sound like just another play area. This was not a play area. This was a dungeon.” Kate said.

Colorado Springs couldn’t confirm or deny Kate’s descriptions at this time. She says she’s still carrying the weight of what she saw.

“You question everything. Everything you believed about [Carla Faith], the choices you made for your kids.”