DENVER (KDVR) — The spookiest holiday of the year has arrived. Monday is Halloween. From ghosts and goblins to superheroes and royalty, costumes of all types will be sported across Colorado tonight.

But what is the most popular Halloween costume?

Mark Strotman, analyst for Bookies.com, used Google Trends data to find out what the top Halloween costume is for each state for this year.

According to the data, the top costume in Colorado is “Mortal Kombat.” The newest version was released in 2021.

“MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe,” IMDB shared.

Here is a look at the full list, according to Strotman:

Alabama – Shaggy (Scooby Doo)

– Shaggy (Scooby Doo) Alaska – Little Red Riding Hood

– Little Red Riding Hood Arizona – Bonnie & Clyde

– Bonnie & Clyde Arkansas – Kim Possible

– Kim Possible California – Maleficent

– Maleficent Colorado – Mortal Kombat

– Mortal Kombat Connecticut – Baby Yoda

– Baby Yoda Delaware – Ariel/Little Mermaid

– Ariel/Little Mermaid Florida – Harley Quinn

– Harley Quinn Georgia – Squid Games

– Squid Games Hawaii – Stranger Things

– Stranger Things Idaho – Mad Hatter

– Mad Hatter Illinois – Ted Lasso

– Ted Lasso Indiana – PowerPuff Girls

– PowerPuff Girls Iowa – Daphne (Scooby Doo)

– Daphne (Scooby Doo) Kansas – Playboy Bunny

– Playboy Bunny Kentucky – Fairy

– Fairy Louisiana – Austin Powers

– Austin Powers Maine – Thing One (Dr. Suess)

– Thing One (Dr. Suess) Maryland – Wednesday (Adams Family)

– Wednesday (Adams Family) Massachusetts – Dorothy (Wizard of Oz)

– Dorothy (Wizard of Oz) Michigan – Tinkerbell

– Tinkerbell Minnesota – Where’s Waldo

– Where’s Waldo Mississippi – Cruella de Vil

– Cruella de Vil Missouri – Pennywise

– Pennywise Montana – Joker

– Joker Nebraska – The Purge

– The Purge Nevada – Playboy Bunny

– Playboy Bunny New Hampshire – Harley Quinn

– Harley Quinn New Jersey – Michael Myers

– Michael Myers New Mexico – Lola Bunny

– Lola Bunny New York – Hugh Hefner

– Hugh Hefner North Carolina – Cleopatra

– Cleopatra North Dakota – Velma (Scooby Doo)

– Velma (Scooby Doo) Ohio – The Incredibles

– The Incredibles Oklahoma – Little Red Riding Hood

– Little Red Riding Hood Oregon – Gypsy

– Gypsy Pennsylvania – Scream

– Scream Rhode Island – Tinker Bell

– Tinker Bell South Carolina – Jason (Friday The 13th)

– Jason (Friday The 13th) South Dakota – Chucky

– Chucky Tennessee – Michael Myers

– Michael Myers Texas – Princess Leia

– Princess Leia Utah – Jack Sparrow

– Jack Sparrow Vermont – Top Gun

– Top Gun Virginia – Michael Myers

– Michael Myers Washington – Kim Possible

– Kim Possible West Virginia – Beth Dutton (Yellowstone)

– Beth Dutton (Yellowstone) Wisconsin – Pirate

– Pirate Wyoming – Vampire

When it comes to trick-or-treating Monday evening, the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting dry and clear conditions with temperatures falling through the 50s and into the 40s. A light jacket might be a good addition to any costume.