Symphony Above the Clouds performs on July 5 in Woodland Park.

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Woodland Park is celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday night – a bit differently this year.

The Symphony Above the Clouds is a free community event held every year on July 5.

After several years of canceled fireworks shows due to fire bans, supply chain issues, and difficulty securing operators, the city started looking into creative alternatives.

Tuesday night, the drone company Sky Elements will provide the city with a 13-minute show they’ve designed specifically for the Symphony Above the Clouds’ grand finale.

You can catch the action from the Woodland Park Middle School track (600 E Kelley’s Rd) at 9:30 p.m.