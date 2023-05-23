(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, the time is now to start planning for the entire family, and there are plenty of things to do in Southern Colorado over the holiday weekend, including special events and ceremonies to honor our nation’s fallen heroes who died in service to our country.

48th Annual Territory Days

Territory Days 2023 will take place from Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29, in Old Colorado City. Admission is free for the entire family.

There will also be a special ceremony at Territory Days to honor our nation’s fallen heroes on Monday in Bancroft Park beginning at 3:15 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dates: Saturday, May 27 – Monday, May 29

Location: Old Colorado City – Colorado Avenue between 23rd & 27th Streets

Free Shuttle: Leaves from Coronado High School and will run every 15 minutes

MeadowGrass Music Festival

The 14th Annual MeadowGrass Music Festival returns to Black Forest this weekend for three days of live music and family-friendly fun.

More than 20 bands will be featured over the long weekend, along with a beer festival, camping, and yoga, and will take place Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dates: Friday, May 26 – Sunday, May 28

Location: La Foret Conference & Retreat Center (6145 Shoup Road)

Tickets & camping info: Click here

Rocky Mountain Vibes Opening Day

The home opener for the Rocky Mountain Vibes will take place on Saturday, May 27 at 6:35 p.m. at UCHealth Park, and will feature a post-game fireworks display. For tickets click here.

5th Annual Angel Run

Supporting the local nonprofit, Angels of America’s Fallen, Red Leg Brewing Company is once again hosting its Angel Run, which will feature both 5K and 10K runs, with the option to have them timed.

The event will begin and end at Red Leg Brewing Company, where families can enjoy music, food, and drinks. All proceeds go toward Angels of America’s Fallen and its mission, which supports the children of fallen military personnel and first responders.

Here’s what you need to know:

Date: Monday, May 29

Location: Red Leg Brewing Company (2323 Garden of the Gods Road)

Register for 5K or 10K: Click here

Time: 7 a.m. begins on-site registration and check-in

Parking: The Red Leg overflow parking lot (access the lot from 30th Street)

Fountains and Spray Ground Open

Several fountains and spray grounds across Colorado Springs will open for Memorial Day weekend.

All pools and fountains may close for the day if outside temperatures are not expected to reach above 65 degrees. The City advises guests to contact the site of choice before visiting.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Watering Hole at Venezia Park – Friday, May 26

Splash Pad at Panorama Park – Friday, May 26

Julie Penrose Fountain (America the Beautiful Park) – Friday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Uncle Wilber Fountain (Acacia Park) – Friday, May 26 from Noon to 6 p.m.

Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch pools – Day passes for purchase

Prospect Lake (Memorial Park) – Open for recreation year-round

Quail Lake (Southwest Colorado Springs) – Open for recreation year-round

No matter what you choose to do over the holiday weekend, do so safely. The Heat Is On Memorial Day DUI enforcement period began on Tuesday, May 16, and will continue through the holiday weekend, with increased patrols across the state looking for impaired drivers.