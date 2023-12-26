(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Winter is here and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) wants to make sure your car is properly prepared for winter driving. Officer Scott Mathis with CSPD’s Crime Prevention unit gave citizens some tips and reminders for winter weather travel.
1. Check your tire pressure
- Check your owner’s manual or inside your driver’s door, which will tell you exactly what pressure your tires should be at.
- Inspect your tires for any damage on the sides and pay close attention to the tread depth. The recommendations are to have at least 5/32″ or greater tread depth.
- Carry a small compressor with you just in case your tires are low. In winter and as temperatures get colder, you will tend to lose air in your tires.
2. Check your breaks
- If you are seeing grooves or any type of markings on your breaks, CSPD said you may want to have them checked.
3. Make sure to check your fluids
- Make sure that your windshield wiper fluid is topped off. CSPD said when you’re picking windshield wiper fluid, make sure that it has a proper temperature rating of about -25/-20 degrees Fahrenheit, that way it doesn’t freeze.
4. Check your battery
- If you’re having any trouble starting your car in the morning, or it’s taking a lot longer to start, CSPD said you may want to have it checked or potentially replaced.
CSPD also gave some tips on what to carry in your car, in the case of an emergency:
- Flashlight
- Tool kit
- Kitty litter or sand
- First Aid kit
- Spare phone charger
- Flares or reflective devices
- Small shovel
- Jumper cables
- Emergency blanket
- Water and snacks