State pauses COVID-19 vaccinations at El Paso County site while investigating concerns about vaccine storage

DENVER — On Friday, Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) paused administration of COVID-19 vaccines at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in El Paso County as a result of irregularities in vaccine storage and handling. CDPHE will issue a suspension to the provider for their participation in the COVID vaccination program, and they will no longer receive doses while this investigation continues.

El Paso County Public Health alerted the Joint Vaccine Task Force after an inspection of the vaccination clinic where they observed failure to comply with storage protocols.

The health and safety of all Coloradans is always the state’s top priority. According to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS), the provider at this site has administered 3,933 vaccines. CDPHE is working to determine whether the provider has records to show that storage protocols have been consistently adhered to, or if this was an isolated incident. Health officials do not believe patients at this site have cause for concern but are in the process of determining whether those previously vaccinated at this location will need to re-initiate their vaccine series, as occasionally happens with similar occurrences involving other vaccines.

There are currently just over 1,000 appointments that have been cancelled at this location for Saturday, April 10, as well as another 6,000 appointments scheduled through May 8.

This provider used PrepMod scheduling software, so the state will be able to contact those with future appointments at this location to reschedule them and direct them to a vaccine clinic in El Paso County.

Coloradans can locate information about alternate vaccine providers at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine or in Spanish at covid19.colorado.gov/vacuna or by calling our 24 hour call center at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.