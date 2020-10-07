The state health department releases safety guidelines ahead of Halloween

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Would-be trick-or-treaters may need to find a new way to gather goodies on Halloween this year, due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is advising Coloradans to “think carefully about how they can lower the risk, not only for themselves and their families, but for their communities.”

HAPPENING NOW: The State Health Department @CDPHE is giving guidance for Halloween this year. Full story later on @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/bdtakSLwqK — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) October 7, 2020

On Wednesday, the department also reminded the public that costume masks are not appropriate substitutions for cloth face-coverings, unless they are made from two or more breathable fabric layers that cover the nose and mouth, with no gaps around the face.

Guidance published by CDPHE this month suggests families find alternatives to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating such as outdoor, distanced scavenger hunts.