The Shandy Clinic extends “Dollar Day” amid pandemic

Local families are enjoying $1 visits to Pueblo Zoo thanks to the Shandy Clinic

PUEBLO, Colo. — Since 2016, The Shandy Clinic has partnered with Pueblo Zoo bringing

affordable zoo access to Pueblo families each summer.

This year the COVID-19 pandemic and related gathering restrictions have changed things a bit; single “Dollar Day” is now “Dollar Days.”

Promotional passes are distributed through local nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club of Pueblo County and Catholic Charities Diocese of Pueblo. To date, more than 2,000 passes have been distributed.

“We greatly value our partnership with the Pueblo Zoo. We at The Shandy Clinic believe strongly in giving back to the community. Our partnership with the Pueblo Zoo has allowed us to do that in a fun, creative way for the entire family! We always look so forward to seeing so many children and their families enjoying the outdoors and learning about the many animals that call the Pueblo Zoo their home,” said Lori Myers, VP of Patient Care Services.

The Shandy Clinic is a pediatric therapy clinic specializing in speech, occupational, physical therapy as well as ABA and Multidisciplinary Autism Evaluations.

Shandy Clinic has two locations in the Pueblo area:

South Pueblo: 1321 South Prairie Avenue

North Pueblo: 1301 Fortino Boulevard

Plus, nine other locations across the Colorado Front Range

“The Shandy Clinic always puts families first and has been a supporter of the zoo since they opened in Pueblo. We could not let the summer pass without honoring their Dollar Day tradition, and we were thrilled to be able to partner in this new way bringing access to the children and families who need it most,” explained Lillian Bui, Pueblo Zoo Director of Giving.

The distribution will continue through the end of August. Local nonprofits interested in receiving passes should contact the zoo.