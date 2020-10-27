The Salvation Army hiring for paid Bell Ringers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is hiring for paid Bell Ringer positions for the 2020 Holiday Season.

The Salvation Army said this is an incredible seasonal position where individuals get paid to have fun, express your musical or theatrical talents and help a wonderful organization.

100% of every penny collected in the Red Kettles goes to help year-round programs such as Youth services, Veteran services, Hot Meals, Shelter for Men, Women and Children, and much, much more. The goal is $350,000 this year for The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs.

There will be two dates for open interviews at The Salvation Army- 908 Yuma Street. November 2nd and November 3rd from 9am-12pm.

Individuals must bring a valid form of ID, Social Security card, and be ready to interview!

To donate to help The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs Rescue Christmas this year, visit TSACS.org and click on DONATE.