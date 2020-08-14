The Red Cross continues to provide support and services 100 fire victims in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. – The American Red Cross is working to provide safe shelter for nearly 100 people impacted by the Fenix Apartment fire in Pueblo. Fire ripped through the apartments on Tuesday, August 4, causing extensive damage to 40 homes.

Related Content 150 people temporarily displaced after fire in Pueblo Video

Red Cross volunteers have been providing shelter, food, medical assistance, and mental health support as well as taking care of immediate needs, like clothing, infant essentials, and more.

To date, the Red Cross has served more than 1920 meals, 1500 snacks and provided more than 550 contacts for medical services.

The coronavirus pandemic puts additional stress on families seeking shelter. The Red Cross has plans in place to reduce risks—such as social distancing protocols, face coverings, health screenings, and prioritizing individual hotel rooms. The Red Cross said they follow all CDC guidance, and they work closely with local health officials to safely provide help and hope when disasters strike.