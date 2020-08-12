The Perseid meteor shower peaks overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS (KDVR,KXRM) – The Perseid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning with up to 75 meteors per hour possible under tonight’s conditions, according to EarthSky.org.

The best time to view the shower is from 12 midnight to 12:17 a.m. (moon rise).

There is no exact direction to look to see them. The meteors will be flying across the sky in all different directions.

There are two factors that could obscure the view of the meteors tonight. The first will be smoke and haze from the wildfires in Western Colorado. Thanks to a southwesterly wind, a lot of the smoke will be transported to the central / northern mountains, the Front Range, and the northeast plains.

Another factor that could limit viewing of the meteors is the moon phase. The moon will be in a waning crescent phase tonight which is about half full.

