(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The National Museum of World War II Aviation hosted a Fly Day and Historical Presentation Saturday, July 22.

The event featured the museum’s B-25, “In The Moon,” where you could see the plane take flight. The museum says B-25s played a large role against Japanese ships in World War II.

Courtesy: FOX21 Sean Scott

The 345th Bomb Group, “Air Apaches,” and other groups used the aircraft after they were converted from bombers to strafers and played a key role in stopping the Japanese from pushing across the southwest Pacific toward Australia and New Zealand.

It’s all about trying to teach history especially to the youth, to get them to understand why they have the things they have today. Bill Klaers President/ CEO of The National Museum of World Aviation Colorado Springs

The Museum says Fly Days are held from April to October accompanied by a lecture on the featured airplane’s history.