(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After discovering that his father was among the 189 bodies found at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado Springs resident Richard Law is now filing a class action lawsuit to hold the facility’s owners accountable for their actions.

Law spoke exclusively with FOX21 News, unveiling the details of his relentless quest for justice for his father and the other 189 families whose loved ones were mishandled.

It was just one week ago that the FBI entered Law’s home, and delivered the gut-wrenching news that his father, Roger, was never cremated.

“My decision to take some civil action was based less on resentment and anger, more than I just want to stick up for my dad. I don’t want the last word on him to be that he was tossed aside like garbage.”

Roger Law, who was 86 when he passed away in November 2020 from COVID-19, is remembered by his son as a devoted family man, a hardworking entrepreneur, and a proud United States Marine Corps veteran.

“He loved to dance with his grandkids, always playful, always fun. He had a presence in the Pikes Peak region for over 40 years,” Law fondly recalled. Long-time residents might recall his footwear business, Roger’s Shoes.

The family had entrusted the Return to Nature Funeral Home with the cremation of Roger, paying $1,300, which included an additional $85 COVID-19 upcharge to ensure safe handling of his remains.

“It just feels like abuse. It’s such disrespect. He deserved better. We all deserve better,” Law said.

In a bid to seek justice, Law has initiated a class action lawsuit against the funeral home and its owners, Jon and Carie Hallford.

“If 189 lawsuits were filed in Fremont County District Court, that courthouse’s judicial resources would very quickly be depleted,” said Andrew Swan, the attorney representing Law. “A class action mechanism is an efficient way to hold these people accountable.”

Swan emphasized that all the affected families share a common desire to fight for their deceased loved ones.

The lawsuit alleges a series of Colorado law violations. There are 13 claims for relief that encompass theft, fraud, and infliction of emotional distress.

“$1,300 per body for so-called cremation fees, times 190. If I went to the bank and robbed a bank for that amount of money, I’d be in jail immediately,” said Law. He is adamant about fighting for justice, emphasizing that this case should be a wake-up call for tighter regulation and oversight of the funeral industry to prevent such abuse.

As Law and Swan looked over Roger’s death certificate, riddled with false information, one that stood out was his place of disposition which was stated as Roselawn Crematory in Pueblo. FOX21 reached out to Roselawn Crematory, which said it was aware its organization was falsely being used on these documents, but said that it would not be commenting on the situation due to the ongoing investigation.

Roger Law’s “death certificate” from Return to Nature Funeral Home

While the FBI, state, and local law enforcement handle the criminal aspects of the case, Law’s suit focuses solely on civil liability and ensuring that this heartbreaking situation never repeats itself. Law and his attorney are now awaiting the Hallfords’ response to the complaint, which Swan expects in the next several weeks.

Swan did acknowledge the possibility that the Hallfords might try to ignore the case.

“They would not be well-served to that,” said Swan. “We are not going to go away simply by them not participating. If they do try to ignore the case, we will seek and likely be awarded a default judgment against them.”

Law echoed Swan’s determination: “I’m just determined that I want to stand up for him. I’m the person who’s named in the complaint, so I’m the client. But really, he’s [his father] the client.”

Law said he does intend on properly cremating his father’s body when they get it back.

As the lawsuit unfolds, it is clear that the heartache and determination of the affected families, led by Law, will be a force to reckon with in their pursuit of justice and closure for their loved ones who were let down by those they trusted.

FOX21 News will continue to provide updatea on this case as it unfolds.