The Grinch visits Pueblo light show

PUEBLO, Colo. — It’s been dubbed one of the largest light shows in Pueblo with more than 112-thousand individual LED lights!

The home along Prarie Avenue on Pueblo South side has been hosting these annual Christmas light show for nearly a decade.

During his light show which can be programmed down to the pixel, the homeowner Ryan Antonioni also collects Toys for Tots. Antonioni said this year, they’ve had a bigger response than normal.

Cindy Lou Who & the Grinch even come and visit on the weekends .

The show is nightly from 5 – 10 p.m. and runs for about an hour and a half.

They say there’s a big lot next to their house they encourage people to pull in and enjoy the show.

To see the show stop by 2228 South Prairie Avenue and turn your car radio to 88.1.