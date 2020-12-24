The Grinch that stole Christmas lights in Bent County offers photo op

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — He’s a mean one… Mr. Grinch. On the evening of December 23, at approximately 7:30 p.m. the Bent County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a prowler in the area of 500 block and Poplar.

Deputies Snover and Marlow arrived on the scene and found a subject that was wearing a Santa suit and stealing Christmas lights from the elementary school. Deputies confirmed the suspect to be The Grinch.

A short struggle occurred and the deputies placed the Grinch into custody.

The Bent County Sheriff’s Office and The Grinch came to an agreement and he will make an appearance at the Las Animas Elementary School from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm on Christmas Eve, Thursday for family and friends to take pictures.