The Environmental Protection Agency moves cleanup office to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Under the rusty yet preserved equipment at the Western Colorado Mining and Industry Museum, leaders at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a move to reinvigorate cleanup efforts of mining sites; some of the equipment featured had worked on a more than a century ago.

The agency announced a new “Mountains, Deserts, and Plains” office moving to the Federal Center in Lakewood. It will employ up to nine people to prioritize the 63 cleanup sites around the western United States.

Historical “Hard Rock” mining sites across the American West that produced materials for electronics, roads, and uranium have festered for decades awaiting cleanup.

“You’re dealing with groundwater, you’re dealing with mine tailing, you’re dealing with capping, you’re dealing with people because you could be doing blood-lead testing,” said Doug Benevento, President Donald Trump’s nominee to become the deputy administrator for the EPA.

Benevento sees several problems as to why the sites have not been cleaned up yet. The first is the design of the Superfund program; he says it’s designed for cleanups east of the Mississippi River where sites are smaller and require fewer procedures with the people living near them.

Next, he says if volunteers want to clean up a site themselves, they would then be responsible for the entire area under agency policy. He thinks that is a deterrent for good Samaritans, and moving the office closer will allow the agency to be more flexible with those people.

Third, there are no longer owners or operators for the mines, meaning there is no one responsible for the cleanup.

Lastly, he believes it comes down to the will to do something about the sites.

“It’s really a matter of focus, it’s a matter of putting money where you get the most public health benefit, and its a matter of just putting your nose to the grindstone and working the issues,” Benevento said.

Benevento says these mines are an integral part of society’s operations but “historic mining practices have had a negative environmental impact.”

The move to Colorado comes with a move up the ladder for the Superfund program, giving people within the agency more teeth to ensure the EPA follows through.

“Work with communities provide oversight on the regions to ensure that we’re moving forward. One of the most important things this office is going to do is to put timelines together and to track progress to make sure we are cleaning up these sites.

The move has some support from some environmentalists as well, though they are skeptical until the agency proves the words they say.

“We’re glad to hear the EPA saying it will tailor its policies to suit the needs of the West by listening to people on the ground. But the EPA’s recent history doesn’t include voices that would protect our environment,” said Hannah Collazo in a statement, “The EPA’s decisions about public lands have tended to filter those out and hear the loud voices of those pushing for more drilling and mining.”

Collazo is the state director of Environment Colorado, a non-profit environmental protection and advocacy group.

The office is now open in the Federal Center with space the EPA already owned, minimizing the financial burden to taxpayers.