The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new phone scam

EL PASO COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be diligent as reports of another phone scam circulate the region.

In the latest scam, the caller tells the victim they owe fees or fines, sometimes in excess of $500,00, which need to be repaid through the purchase of gift cards.

If the victim argues or asks questions, the caller will put the victim on hold and a male voice, claiming to be Sheriff Bill Elder, will come on the line.

In reality, the Sheriff’s Office will never call to inform someone they owe money for any reason and never demands payments for fines. The Sheriff’s Office does not collect money for any government agency.

Unfortunately, scammers now have access to more sophisticated equipment, which can make it appear as though they are calling from a legitimate Sheriff’s Office phone number.

That’s why it’s important to never give money or personal information over the phone.

If you feel you have been the victim of this type of scam, you are encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.