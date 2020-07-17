The El Paso County Sheriffs Office on scene of a traffic crash off Highway 24 in Falcon involving deputy vehicle

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriffs Office (EPCSO) is on scene of a traffic crash off Highway 24 in Falcon involving an EPCSO vehicle, Thursday evening.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the incident happened around 5:30 P.M. when a CDOT employee reported he was approached by a driver claiming they needed help. CSP says the individual drove off and the CDOT employee notified CSP that there might be a problem.

Colorado State Patrol reached out to other agencies in the area and said an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect’s car and attempted to pull the driver over but the driver failed to stop.

CSP says deputies deployed stop spikes in an attempt to stop the car. According to troopers, a deputy’s vehicle crashed into the suspect’s vehicle.

Traffic Crash involving EPSO vehicle on Highway 24. Media staging will be in Safeway parking lot on Woodman Road. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/AguWiXrRmm — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 17, 2020

This is a developing story. The article will be updated.