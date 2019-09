In this edition of Dee-Tales, Dee Cortez talks to Susan DiNapoli of the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society. The Be Ovary Aware 5K Run 3K Walk takes place September 22nd at America The Beautiful Park. There is room for everyone to join!

Did you know that 330 Colorado women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year? In the past there was no support or monetary resources for women with Ovarian Cancer. There is now! You can help these women, watch to find out how!