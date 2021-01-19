The Colorado Springs Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission begins the Listening and Learning Initiative

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission (LETAC) held its first Listening and Learning Initiative Session Tuesday night.

The first four topics they’ll discuss are communication, racial bias, crisis response, and use of force. Each topic will be discussed over two meetings. In conjunction with the initiative, LETAC will hold two town halls to receive additional citizen input.

“As individual commissioners we have widely different experiences to our work,” Commissioner Steven Kern (District 5) said. “City Council selected the 13 of us because of that in large part because of that. Our charter from the council has asked us to make recommendations about policing and safety in Colorado Springs and to do that we must not only bring on various perspectives but we must listen and learn together.”

Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) gave a presentation outlining communications. CSPD explained what current communications, future communications, trust, transparency, and data they provide to the community. This gave the commission a better understanding of how officers receive and give information to the public and what platforms they use to do so.

The department also shared which community engagement programs and partnerships that they are apart of. CSPD said they are focused on transparency and accessibility of information adding that they are always wanting to improve.

LETAC meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Due to current public health restrictions, meetings are held virtually.

Topics & Dates

Communication : *January 19/February 1, 2021

: *January 19/February 1, 2021 Racial Bias: *February 16/March 1, 2021

*February 16/March 1, 2021 Crisis Response : March 15/April 5, 2021

: March 15/April 5, 2021 Use of Force: April 19/May 3, 2021

*Moved due to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Presidents’ Day Holidays

Citizens are encouraged to sign-up in advance for the Listening and Learning Sessions and the Town Halls by emailing LETAC@ColoradoSprings.gov or calling 719-385-5480.

Listening and Learning Sessions

The 1st session will begin with a presentation from CSPD on the specified topic which will then be followed by citizens’ comments about the topic. These comments will allow LETAC to listen to citizens only.

The 2nd session will be an opportunity for LETAC internal discussion on the topic presented and addressed at the prior meeting. This will include Commissioners’ presentations, take-aways, additional questions, and next steps.

Upcoming Town Halls

The LETAC will host two Town Halls for the citizens of Colorado Springs to share their opinions and concerns on policing and public safety. The Town Halls will be held virtually on Thursday, January 21st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 13th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Town Halls will be recorded and published on the LETAC website for those who cannot attend.