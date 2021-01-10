Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COLORADO– The Colorado Hospital Association is honoring a group they call “Superheroes” of the pandemic.

These are people working in Colorado hospitals during difficult times showing courage, a strong moral code, a fighting spirit, and strong mental toughness.

Colorado doctors and nurses have been leaders in this pandemic, but there are lots of people behind the scenes who are making an impact as well.

Kimberly Flynn is one of those people honored by the Colorado Hospital Association and American Sentinel University. Flynn is a safety officer at Vail Health Hospital.

When COVID first appeared, Vail Health Hospital got its incident command up and running quickly.

“We initiated our incident command here at Vail Health actually last January. We started preparing for the pandemic,” Flynn said.

Flynn says she immediately saw the payoff from all the training, drills, and policies that had been put in place.

She helped secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and handle the unique challenges that come from international visitors and wildfire season.

“The pandemic definitely forced a lot of adaptations and teamwork. It really made me realize just how important your incident command structure is, and your training,” Flynn said.

Sergio Lujan is another hospital worker who was honored. Lujan is a food services coordinator at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.

“It’s been pretty stressful, but at the same time I’m pretty grateful,” Lujan said.

When the pandemic hit, he trained for multiple roles, so that he could help out where needed,

“Honestly just his work ethic has just been above and beyond,” said Lujan’s manager, Brandon Howard.

“Every position that he’s learned in our department he excels in. He actually recently was promoted into a leadership role,” Howard said.

Lujan is pleased with the promotion and with the CHA recognition. It is good news during a difficult year.

“It’s been pretty difficult, but at the end of the day I still kind of make it like the best that I can,” Lujan said.