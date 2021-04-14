The Colorado Golf Coalition tees up economic and environmental impact report

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Golf Coalition (CGC) in collaboration with the National Golf Foundation and Radius Sports Group has reported the direct economic impact from golf in Colorado was $1.3 billion in 2019. In the same period of time, per the report, golf courses contributed approximately 33,061 acres of green infrastructure for wildlife habitat and improved quality of life.

The Colorado Golf Economic & Environmental Impact Report shows the industry generated more than an estimated $2.0 billion (direct, indirect, and induced) to the wider Colorado economy, with more than 19,400 jobs supported by the golf industry, $696.5 million in wage income, and more than $166.5 million in state and local taxes.

“The Colorado golf industry is committed to contributing to the economic and environmental health of the state,” said Fossil Trace Golf Club Head PGA Professional and President of the Colorado PGA Jim Hajek. “Golf is enjoyed by approximately 487,300 golfers in Colorado – this is roughly equivalent to the entire population of Colorado Springs plus a sold-out Ball Arena.”

To that end, the report’s environmental highlights show water use of less than 1 percent of the state’s annual water consumption, with approximately 97 percent of Colorado golf courses employing at least three or more water conservation measures.

The CGC says it promotes collaboration and engagement with communities, civic leaders, and legislators.

The Colorado Golf Economic and Environmental Report is the first of its kind to fully integrate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) highlighted by economic and environmental sections to demonstrate global impacts. The SDGs, or Global Goals, are a universal call-to-action to end poverty, protect the planet, and promote peace and prosperity.

The report was produced through the CGC, including the Colorado Golf Association (CGA), Colorado Section of the PGA of America (PGA), Rocky Mountain Golf Course Superintendents Association (RMGCSA), and Mile-High Chapter of the Club Management Association of America (Mile-High CMAA), in conjunction with the National Golf Foundation Consulting, Inc. and Radius Sports Group, a sports and sustainability consulting firm.