The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County Public Health launch new multi-media campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS — In an effort to keep citizens focused on remaining vigilant in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County Public Health launched the “#MaskUpCOS” campaign on Friday.

The campaign, which will feature social media, physical media, editorial pitches and video, focuses on telling the stories of local residents who are at risk themselves, or who are at risk of infecting others.

“There’s been so much information out there about infection rates, hospitalization rates, shifting data, that the whole pandemic has started to feel really sterile and impersonal,” said Jamie Fabos, chief communications officer for the City of Colorado Springs. “But we know the impacts of this virus are actually the exact opposite. Our spokespeople are individuals within our community who are besieging all our neighbors to think of them, think of others, when deciding whether to go out with that simple layer of protection.”

Photo Credit: Lauren MacKenzie

The City and Public Health recruited eight volunteers to serve as initial spokespeople for the campaign. Among them are a skilled nursing facility employee, an ER doctor from Penrose St. Francis, an oncology nurse from UCHealth, a retired Army officer, a family with an immunocompromised child, a local pastor, a professional athlete and a downtown business owner.

“We’ve been sending the message that wearing a mask may not be about protecting yourself, but if you are able to reduce the risk for just one person – you could have a much bigger impact than you know,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health. “Also, when you look at our spokespeople, it should strike you that they don’t look vulnerable or unhealthy, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t, or that they don’t have contact with those at very high risk.”

The campaign launches today with graphics, posters and social media posts featuring the spokespeople. Future additions include outdoor media, PSAs, video features and interactive social media opportunities.