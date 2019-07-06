The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s official the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has welcomed a new baby into the giraffe family on July 6, 2019.

The little baby was born at 1:20 p.m. today and took its first steps 35 minutes later.

The sex of the baby has not been confirmed and they will be named when they are 30 days old.

The little one is about 6 feet tall. The calf is the sixteenth member of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ‘s reticulated giraffe herd and is mama’s Msitu’s, third off-spring.

The giraffe building was closed for the rest of Saturday to allow mom and baby some quiet time to bond and nurse.

Assuming that mom and baby are nursing consistently and doing well, the public will be allowed a limited time to see the new baby starting tomorrow.

Approximately ten thousand worldwide viewers witnessed the calf’s birth on Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s live camera feed, which will continue to stream live from the sand stall.