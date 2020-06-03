The Broadmoor World Arena offers drive-in movies and yoga

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS – With the 7,600-seat venue as its backdrop, the Broadmoor World Arena (BWA), an entertainment facility in the Pikes Peak Region, will make use of its expansive parking lots and grassy amphitheater to bring drive-in movies and yoga classes to Colorado Springs.

On the weekend of June 11-13, BWA in partnership with Invisible Ink Cinema and AXS ticketing will welcome patrons to Lot C (off of Geyser Drive) for three days of drive-in movie presentations featuring, “Jumanji” starring Robin Williams and “Talladega Nights” starring Will Ferrell.

Both movies will be offered each evening. Allowing for optimum line-of-sight and compliance with the current social distancing guidelines, cars will occupy every other parking space, with an empty space in between each car. In this configuration, a total of 178 cars can be accommodated.

“Jumanji” will begin at 8:15 p.m. each night, with “Talladega Nights” starting at 11 p.m.

Each movie will be sold separately. Tickets, which start at $23, must be purchased in advance at BroadmoorWorldArena.com. They will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June. 5.

Food and beverage options will be available for pre-order at the time of ticket purchase. As needed, restrooms will be available inside BWA following social distancing guidelines that will only permit a limited number of individuals in the restroom at one time.

Fans will be required to stay in their cars to enjoy the movie. Lawn chairs or any outdoor seating will not be permitted in the empty spaces or surrounding areas. Audio will be available via an FM transmitter.

For more details and complete guidelines, visit BroadmoorWorldArena.com.

On Thursday, June 18, the BWA Amphitheater, which is located on the south side of the venue between it and the World Arena Ice Hall, will feature the yoga and beer event, “Nama-stay 6 Ft Away From Me.”

Starting at 6 p.m., instructors from Yoga Studio Satya will teach an hour-long outdoor class on the lawn. Each person will have 80 square feet of space, which allows the amphitheater to comfortably accommodate up to 150 individuals. Attendees will be allowed to enter the area starting at 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring their mats and come dressed for class.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be available online at BroadmoorWorldArena.com for $25, starting Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

The ticket includes a drink ticket for a craft beer of your choice from either Goat Patch Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company or Bristol Brewing Company. Soft drinks and water will also be available.

For more information about the June 11-13 drive-in movie presentations of “Jumanji” and “Talladega Nights” and the Nama-stay 6 Ft Away From Me yoga event, please visit BroadmoorWorldArena.com.