The Broadmoor to temporarily suspend operations amid coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs announced Thursday it will temporarily suspend all operations beginning Saturday, March 21 at noon, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel says it plans to reopen for Memorial Day Weekend in late May.

In a statement, the resort says it’s “had no cases or confirmation of any guests or employees testing positive for COVID-19. We regret this unfortunate situation and thank you for your understanding. We look forward to the day we can welcome back our loyal guests, members, friends, and colleagues.”

FOX21 News asked whether the resort would be able to support its staff members during this closure and learned employees will qualify for job-attached unemployment benefits through the state.

The Broadmoor says its leadership team felt the move was important, out of an abundance of caution.

In El Paso County, there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and two deaths.

