(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor’s annual Holiday Show is back this December, and still has a few performances available for people to buy tickets for.

Details for The Broadmoor Holiday Show

Dates: Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m.

Dinner: Begins at 7 p.m.

Entertainment: Begins at 8 p.m.

The family-friendly dinner show is filled with festive performers including; Marcus Lovett and daughter Cathryn, Jim Salestrom, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, and The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra.

Dress for the event is resort casual, and all tickets will be available at the Will Call desk located in the lobby of Broadmoor Hall.

All tickets will be available beginning at 5 p.m. on the day of the show.

“It’s an honor to perform with all these wonderful people on this stage and we’ve been doing it a long time,” said Ken Miller, Director of Music and Entertainment for The Broadmoor.

For reservations, guests can choose from a special package, which includes accommodations for one night and dinner show tickets for each person, or guests can just purchase individual event tickets online.

For more information about the Holiday Show, or other events going on for the holidays at The Broadmoor, click the link above.