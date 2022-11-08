(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor named Abby Murtagh as the new Vice President and Managing Director on Nov. 3, 2022.

Jack Damioli, President and CEO of The Broadmoor, made the announcement. “We are very excited to welcome Abby to The Broadmoor family. She brings a wealth of knowledge and diverse experiences from iconic, one-of-a-kind hotels on a national scale,” said Mr. Damioli.

Courtesy: The Broadmoor, Abby Murtagh

Murtagh will be overseeing the resort’s daily operations as well as “Seven Falls and the Wilderness Experience boutique camps portfolio, featuring The Ranch at Emerald Valley, Cloud Camp, and the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Camp,” according to the announcement.

Murtagh’s experience and knowledge come from a career and experiences that span from Manhattan to Salt Lake City, to Phoenix and the Hawaiian islands. As the new Vice President and Managing Director, Murtagh will be focused on “executing strategies that contribute to the resort’s financial success.”

She will start in her new position at the 104-year-old property on Jan. 4, 2023.