DENVER (KDVR) — The 34th Annual Ride the Rockies has been postponed until June 2021 due to COVID-19. The event draws over 2,000 bicyclists from around the world to venture through the high country.
“To ensure the health and well-being of everyone involved we feel strongly the postponement is the best course of action to take at this time,” Deirdre Moynihan, Tour Director, said.
“Ride The Rockies is a large, multi-day event, and it was important to work through our next steps with the many organizations, companies and communities involved.”
The same route will be utilized with the following schedule:
- Prologue: June 11 – 12, 2021
- Registration Day – Saturday, June 12, 2021
- Day 1 – Durango Loop – Sunday, June 13, 2021
- Day 2 – Durango to Cortez – Monday, June 14, 2021
- Day 3 – Cortez to Norwood – Tuesday, June 15, 2021
- Day 4 – Norwood to Ridgway – Wednesday, June 16, 2021
- Day 5 – Ridgway Loop – Thursday, June 17, 2021
- Day 6 – Ridgway to Durango – Friday, June 18, 2021
Ride the Rockies created several online events for the riding community to stay connected. The two events are slated for June 14 and June 19. Details will be given at a later date.