DENVER (KDVR) — The 34th Annual Ride the Rockies has been postponed until June 2021 due to COVID-19. The event draws over 2,000 bicyclists from around the world to venture through the high country.

“To ensure the health and well-being of everyone involved we feel strongly the postponement is the best course of action to take at this time,” Deirdre Moynihan, Tour Director, said.

“Ride The Rockies is a large, multi-day event, and it was important to work through our next steps with the many organizations, companies and communities involved.”

The same route will be utilized with the following schedule:

Prologue: June 11 – 12, 2021

Registration Day – Saturday, June 12, 2021

Day 1 – Durango Loop – Sunday, June 13, 2021

Day 2 – Durango to Cortez – Monday, June 14, 2021

Day 3 – Cortez to Norwood – Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Day 4 – Norwood to Ridgway – Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Day 5 – Ridgway Loop – Thursday, June 17, 2021

Day 6 – Ridgway to Durango – Friday, June 18, 2021

Ride the Rockies created several online events for the riding community to stay connected. The two events are slated for June 14 and June 19. Details will be given at a later date.