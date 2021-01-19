The 10-month process to determine Letecia Stauch’s competency for trial

COLORADO SPRINGS- On Tuesday an El Paso County judge ruled that Letecia Stauch, the woman authorities say beat her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch to death, determined that she was competent to stand trial following two evaluations conducted to determine the manner.

The ruling comes 51 weeks after Stauch reported Gannon missing, claiming at the time he had gone to a friends house and never returned.

Prosecutors say however, Letecia Stauch beat Gannon, evidenced by the blood stained through the carpet on his bedroom floor.

Stauch was arrested on March 2 in South Carolina. Her next court appearance will be more than a year after her arrest, when she, her defense team, and prosecutors return on March 11 and 12 for a pretrial hearing where prosecutors must show they have enough evidence to move the case to a trial.

“We’ll be prepared to present this case to the court and eventually a jury,” said Michael Allen in a press conference following Tuesday’s ruling. Allen is the district attorney for the 4th Judicial District and will lead the prosecution against Stauch.

March 11 will also determine if Stauch will be placed on a no-bond hold where, if the judge rules in the prosecutions favor, she will remain in jail throughout her trial, leaving only to attend the proceedings.

“We’re approaching a year since Gannon went missing and we want to get this case moving,” Allen said.

The road to justice for Gannon is a long one as the one-year mark since his disappearance comes up on January 27:

January 27, 2020: Letecia Stauch reports Gannon missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

January 28, 2020: Social Media posts and media alerts are sent out regarding Gannon’s Dissappearance

January 30, 2020: With Gannon’s birth mother, Landen Hiott, in town, the EPCSO announce they classify Gannon as an “Endangered Missing Child” and assign the major crimes division to investigate.

February 4, 2020: Then-District Attorney Dan May and Michael Allen seen at the Stauch home in Lorson Ranch, reporting they are “just part of the investigation.”

February 11, 2020: Letecia Stauch releases a lengthy statement to FOX31 KDVR saying she has been the victim of cyber bullying and that she hopes for Gannon’s return.

February 27, 2020: Major parts of the EPCSO search for Gannon is suspeneded, a month after his disappearance

March 2, 2020: Letecia Stauch is arrested in South Caronlina on charges that include first-degree murder

March 3, 2020: Letecia Stauch in court in South Carolina and waives opposition to her extradition to Colorado

March 4, 2020: Letecia Stauch in court in Colorado and waives her advisment of charges

March 11, 2020: Letecia Stauch is formally charged in Colorado with First Degree Murder (Of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust), Child Abuse Resulting in Death, Tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence

March 18, 2020: Gannon’s body is found off of a roadway in Florida. The remains would be later identified as Gannon through dental records

April 3, 2020: The sealed arrest affidavit is leaked, and subsequently unsealed, making public the gruesome evidence EPSCO investigators found in the Stauch’s home and areas near Palmer Lake, leading to Letecia Stauch’s arrest.

May 12, 2020: Letecia Stauch’s defense team askks for a delay for a multi-day pretrial hearing set for June 5 & 8 that would have determined if the prosecution’s evidence was enough to go to trial. Attorney’s for Stauch say regulations on visitation at the El Paso County jail had made it impossible to speak to their client.

May 18, 2020: A new charge is filed against Letecia Stauch as EPCSO says another inmate told them that Stauch was trying to escape the jail.

June 5, 2020: An El Paso County judge orders a competency evaluation for Letecia Stauch

September 8, 2020: State mental health experts complete Stauch’s competency evaluation and determine she is competent to stand trial. Stauch’s defense team requests a second evaluation

November 4, 2020: Stauch requests a delay in pretrial proceedings due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail

December 22, 2020: Stauch undergoes the second competency evaluation

January 19, 2020: Stauch’s second competency evaluation finds that she is competent to stand trial, dates for pretrial proceedings to determine sufficient burden of proof is set for March 11.

Given Allen’s confidence in the evidence obtained against Letecia Stauch, he doesn’t envision a plea deal being negotiated.

“The case of this magnitude, I always expect it’s going to go to a jury trial,” Allen said, “To prepare a case like this and not prepare as if we’re going to trial, that’s not the way we handle business in this office.”