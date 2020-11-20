Thanksgiving meals are still available at these Colorado Springs restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thanksgiving gatherings may look a lot different in 2020 than in years’ past due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the state health department, El Paso County is currently classified as “Level Orange: High Risk,” which calls for more stringent restrictions both in public and at home.

Those restrictions can be difficult for small-owned businesses to navigate. So, whether you want a break from cooking and cleaning this Thanksgiving, or you want to throw your dollars behind a locally-owned restaurant (or both), check out the delicious options listed below:

Adams Mountain Cafe (Order before Sunday, Nov. 22)

This Manitou Springs favorite is offering individual, vegan Thanksgiving dinners. But more importantly, look at these desserts.

The Bench (Order by Saturday, Nov. 21)

This downtown Colorado Springs sports bar is also offering a vegan Thanksgiving.

Cerberus Brewing Company

This popular westside brewpub is offering ready-to-heat Thanksgiving Dinners with turkey breast and fixings. Call 719-636-2337 to order!

Cheyenne Mountain Resort’s Mountain View Restaurant (Order by Monday, November 23)

The resort’s restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving meal and dessert, priced by person. Customers can add wine or champagne to their order for an additional cost.

Edelweiss

In the Ivywild neighborhood, this authentic German restaurant has a special holiday menu. You can go for a traditional Thanksgiving meal or throw in a schnitzel or two.

Ephemera

This new downtown eatery is offering a Thanksgiving meal for four people with options to add on wine.

Garden of the Gods Market and Cafe

This restaurant located just south of Old Colorado City is offering a variety of “grab and go” options in its market (the location will close on Thanksgiving Day). Customers can also pre-order Thanksgiving meals.

Jack Quinns Irish Pub (Order by Sunday, Nov. 22 at noon)

This downtown pub is offering family meals to go. Choose your favorite Irish fare or something more traditional. The restaurant is also offering 10% off its family meals with the code “FAMILY10”.

SOCO Virtual Farmers Market

This fresh take on a farmers market will open a special menu from Sunday, Nov. 22 through Tuesday, Nov. 24, with a variety of Colorado-sourced goods.

SOCO Virtual Farmers Market is also accepting nominations, through its website, to provide free Thanksgiving dinners for about six families in need.

Sportivo Primo

This sports bar is located in the Antlers complex downtown. Customers can order Thanksgiving meals ahead of time and pick-up, fresh, on Thanksgiving Day.

Switchbacks Coffee Roasters

This locally owned coffee shop is peddaling pies, cookies, and more goodies, which you can pre-order online and pick-up from their new Hillside location.

Know of another local place with holiday specials? Send us an email!