Thanksgiving meal packs to go to hundreds of families from Harrison School District 2

COLORADO SPRINGS — Come Thursday, hundreds of Thanksgiving meal packs will be given to families in Harrison School District Two.

The packs are filled with all the fixings to make a Thanksgiving meal! Each pack comes with:

Vegetables

Ingredients for stuffing

Dessert

A gift card for a turkey

A pan to cook the turkey

Plus more

Close to 400 families receive a helping hand this holiday season thanks to this donation drive put on by Harrison School District Two.

This year, one local business is helping make it all happen. Around 120 of the meal packs were donated by Altia Inc., a software company in Colorado Springs. The local business has been around for 25 years.

Altia Inc. also has a big community outreach focus through school programs to spark an early interest in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Mike Juran, the CEO of Altia Inc., said, “Then when the pandemic hit, we learned pretty quickly there were a lot more needs than just career development. There were food needs and needs for laptops.”

“Many of them are without jobs, and so by coming alongside them and giving them a meal, they have the opportunity to spend time together as a family and enjoy a meal together,” said Cindy Peete, a Harrison School District Two social worker.

“It’s the least we could do. I mean, we are lucky as a software company that we are able to thrive during all this. And this is just a tiny little bit of giving back,” said Juran.

The meal packs are going to families from 13 different schools in Harrison District Two. Donations also came from the Harrison Foundation and other local businesses.

“Our counselors do an amazing job of connecting with our students and getting to know our families, and they are a key player in knowing exactly which families need these baskets,” Peete said.

The food-filled packs will be dropped off directly at home for those attending schools that have shifted to e-learning. The rest of the families will receive them at school.

“These kinds of events and opportunities always make me proud to be in Colorado Springs. This is the kind of community that steps up. You just need to ask,” added Juran.