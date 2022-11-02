(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With the Halloween season in the rearview and Thanksgiving approaching on Nov. 24, the holidays are a good time to brush up on which tasty treats you can share with your four-legged friends, and which you shouldn’t.

Veterinarians.org has a full list of Thanksgiving Pet Safety Tips, including which foods are safe to share, and which are not.

Foods that are NOT pet-safe:

Raw bread dough

Raw turkey

Turkey fat, skin, bones

Allium vegetables – garlic, onions, chives, and leeks

Artificial sweeteners

Pumpkin pie – nutmeg is is toxic

Nuts

Ham

Chocolate

Grapes and raisins

Pet-friendly Thanksgiving foods:

Boneless lean cuts of cooked turkey, beef, or chicken

Plain, unseasoned vegetables – sweet potatoes, pumpkin, green beans, broccoli, carrots, celery, corn off the cobb, and store-bought mushrooms

Apples, bananas, pears

Peanut butter that is salt and sugar-free with no artificial sweeteners

How can you tell if your dog got into something they shouldn’t have? Signs of gastrointestinal distress to watch out for include: vomiting, diarrhea, excessive drooling, constipation, loss of appetite, bloody stools, abdominal pain, bloating, and dehydration. If your dog or cat ate something and displays any of these symptoms, call your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline immediately.