Test your memory: Only people who have lived in Colorado Springs for a long time will remember these things

COLORADO SPRINGS — As our city continues to grow, FOX21 looks back on our area’s rich history. Do you remember how things used to be?

Powers as a dirt road Cruising the “Ave” (Nevada Avenue) K-Mart with payphones Hugh M. Woods Pic N’ Save King’s Table (Royal Fork) Dragging at Ampex Intersection at Platte and Powers 85/87 being the only road in and out of Fountain/Widefield What was once a drive-in movie theater in Platte, but is now a Walmart Montgomery Ward’s A gravel Marksheffel Road Furr’s Cafeteria Discovery Zone Peter Piper Pizza Boardwalk USA on Circle and Galley PDQ in Falcon The old waterslide off Garden of the Gods Road/I-25 Red Top Hamburgers Western Sizzler Mall of the Bluffs Peppermint Lounge Walgreens in the Citadel Mall Michelle’s Ice Cream Soda Straw Homers Odyssey Six Star Woolworths The dog track When the only grocery store Falcon had was a Safeway Giuseppe’s Depot CC Tigers Hockey playing at the original Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs Sky Sox playing in Memorial Park Hall of Presidents Wax Museum Van Briggle Pottery The original Colorado Springs Airport (located north of where the current one is) Powers stopping at Barnes Road Germers Ice skating rink in the Chapel Hills Mall Hamburger Stand’s corndogs Godfather’s Pizza Chinook Bookstore Colorado Gold Kings Hockey Templeton Gap Dump Rodeo Night Club The original St. Francis Hospital 303 being the state’s only area code Joy Rides Showbiz Pizza The Denver Warehouse

Did you remember these places/things? Have another place you’d like for us to add? Fill out the form below!