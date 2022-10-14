(COLORADO SPRINGS) — TESSA of Colorado Springs, an organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic and family violence, received a donation from the Security Service Charitable Foundation to provide comfort bags to victims.

The donation of $2,500 will help to provide 80 comfort bags to individuals who are hospitalized following an incident of interpersonal violence or sexual assault.

“This is a much-needed resource for individuals experiencing violence in Colorado Springs,” said Marissa Bovee, donor relations coordinator for TESSA of Colorado Springs. “We want to be there to support them any way we can during a traumatic time in their lives.”

The comfort bags contain critical items victims need to begin the healing process – clothing, a white noise machine, calming tea, and a soft blanket.

“We are happy to support wonderful organizations like TESSA of Colorado Springs,” said Melissa Grier, assistant vice president of member service—Mountain Region for Security Service Federal Credit Union. “These comfort items being provided to victims of violence are the first step to healing, and we are glad to be a part of it.”

Founded in 1977, TESSA provides immediate safety at a confidential safe house, and empowers survivors through programs and support. TESSA’s aim is to create a safer future through education and outreach to schools, businesses, and other organizations.