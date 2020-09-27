Tender Care Veterinary Clinic holds discounted vaccine clinic

FALCON, Co., — Tender Care Veterinary Clinic is offering a walk-in discounted vaccine clinic on Sunday September 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinic will be first-come first-serve and will be held at Tender Care Veterinary Center, located at 8036 Meridian Park Dr. Falcon, CO 80831.

Vaccinations will be offered at a discounted price during this time. The vaccinations offered will be Distemper combo vaccine and rabies vaccine for both dogs and cats, bordetella, influenza, rattle snake, and leptospirosis for dogs. We are also offering microchips and deworming for all pets.

Canine Vaccine Clinic Services

Annual Package- $65

Brief Technician Exam

Distemper Vaccine +/- Leptospirosis

Rabies Vaccine, Tag and Certificate

Bordetella Vaccine (Kennel Cough)

Oral De-Wormer for roundworms and hookworms

A La Cart Items

Distemper Vaccine +/- Lepto- $22

Lepto Vaccine- $20

Rabies Vaccine- $17

Bordetella Vaccine- $18

Influenza Vaccine- $35

Rattlesnake Vaccine- $25

Oral De-Wormer- $10

Microchip- $25

Feline Vaccine Clinic Services

Annual Package- $50

Brief Technician Exam

Distemper Vaccine +/- Leukemia

Rabies Vaccine, Tag and Certificate

Oral De-Wormer for roundworms and hookworms

A La Cart Items

Distemper Vaccine +/- Leukemia- $22

Leukemia Vaccine- $20

Rabies Vaccine- $17

Oral De-Wormer- $10

Microchip- $25

