Teller County tracks COVID-19 outbreak linked to Andrew Wommack Ministries

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Teller County Public Health and Environment (TCPHE) is currently tracking other outbreaks of COVID-19 associated with events held at the conference center at Andrew Wommack Ministries, Inc. (AWMI) in Teller County.

<<< Teller County and State file new complaint against Andrew Wommack Ministries seeking compliance with public health order

An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases at a given location within 14 days. If you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Health officials will communicate directly with all known close contacts of those who have tested positive. If you have not received communication from Public Health, it is unlikely that you had any prolonged exposure to the ill person.

“Close contact” is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.

If you do not have symptoms, you do not need to do anything differently. If you choose to get tested for COVID-19 without symptoms, do so 7-10 days after the possible exposure. Be aware that a negative test result does not mean that you will not develop symptoms or become infected after the test. A negative test result only means that you did not have virus detected at the time of testing.

Teller County will begin posting all local outbreak information on the tellercovid.com and Teller County websites, beginning the week of November 1.

As of today, state health officials report that Teller County has 220 positive cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths.