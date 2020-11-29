Teller County Toy Drive

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A toy drive at Woodland Park Walmart on Saturday hosted by first responders in Teller County encouraging the community to drop off a new toy so they can wrap it and give it out the week of Christmas.

With a truck full of toys the Woodland Park Police Department and Teller County Sheriff’s Office giving to kids in need.

Those donating know 2020 has been a challenge.

“In 2020 any thing goes a long way,” said Meagan Reynolds.

Though it’s the season of giving, many in Teller County say this community has a giving spirit all year long.

“They give from the heart that’s just awesome to see,” said Woodland Park PD Officer Sanchez.

They just hope to spread a little joy in a year that’s already lost some of it’s magic.

The group will be back at the Woodland Park Walmart on Dec. 3 & 4.