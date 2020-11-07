Teller County to move to COVID-19 Dial Level Yellow – Concern

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) informed the Teller County Board of County Commissioners and the Teller County Public Health and Environment (TCPHE) on October 9 that Teller County incidence rates have exceeded the Safer-at-Home Dial Level Blue thresholds.

As of Friday November 6, the incidence rates in Teller County are:

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 358.9/100,000 people

Percent positivity: 9.75%

Two-week COVID-19 case count (new cases): 91

These incident rates move Teller County into the COVID-19 Dial Level Yellow, effective Monday, November 9, at 5:00 P.M.

Additional restrictions that will go into place include, but are not limited to:

Restaurants may operate at 50% of posted occupancy indoors, not to exceed 50 people, excluding staff.

Houses of worship may operate at 50% of posted occupancy indoors, not to exceed 50 people, per room.

Indoor events may operate at 50% of posted occupancy not to exceed 50 people, whichever is less, per room.

Outdoor events may operate at 50% of posted occupancy not to exceed 175 people, whichever is less.

Casinos may operate their slot machines at 50% of the posted occupancy limit not to exceed 100 people per room indoors, whichever is less, excluding staff.

CDPHE says they will monitor Teller County for one week and meet with Health Officials to reevaluate. If things do not improve, Teller County will move into COVID-19 Dial Level Orange – High Risk, which will result in tighter restrictions.

Teller County is encouraging all residents and businesses to help fight the spread of COVID-19 by:

Staying home when possible

Wearing a mask when within six feet of others and in public

Following social distancing guidelines

Washing hands regularly

Additional information on specific sector guidance under COVID-19 Dial Level Yellow can be found in Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36; click here.